SBTech Launches Action Betting, Its Latest Mobile In-Play Feature

New live betting feature will create markets and offer players opportunity to add selection to their bet slip instantaneously

Market-leading sports betting solutions provider SBTech has added to its range of in-play products with the launch of Action Betting, a mobile-first feature which dynamically suggests markets of interest to players through contextual alerts and call-to-action betting options.

Powered by SBTech's machine learning algorithm, Action Betting creates instant notifications when a specific incident occurs in a match, whether a free kick, red or yellow card, corner or dangerous attack. A dynamic market is then displayed on-screen, enabling players to 'quickbet' on outcomes directly from the widget, with the selection added to the bet slip instantaneously.

Ian Bradley, Chief Product Officer at SBTech, commented: "Action Betting is the result of our investment in personalisation, as we seek to tailor the experience for each user. The constant drive to create more markets is not going to stop, and given the challenges that brings, our aim is to enhance the UX, ensuring players don't have to scroll and search for markets. Instead, we offer them suggestions whenever a significant incident occurs, presenting them with a relevant market in the context of the alert. The launch of Action Betting is part of our strategy of continuously improving the mobile betting experience and is just a taste of what we have in store for our partners in 2018."

Example: Real Madrid get a corner, triggering an incident. The 'Over/Under Corners'/'Next Goal' markets with the available selections and odds are displayed on-screen in the Action Betting section. The player can quickly click the Action Bet and add it to their Bet Slip.

Action Betting is live with partners from this month and is part of the continuous development process undertaken by SBTech and in partnership with our clients.

About SBTech

SBTech is the industry-leading provider of managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets thanks to the world class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled in-play betting, complete omni-channel solution and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

