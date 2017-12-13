Wogoal Online Dating Study: The Easiest Countries for Men Finding Women Online

MARCHTRENK, Austria, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The biggest problem of online dating websites is the unequal gender ratio. In most of the countries the ratio is totally out of balance. The common conclusions of both genders when using an online dating service: men are frustrated because they have to send hundreds of messages to get at least a few answers, and women are frustrated because they do not know where to take time to read all those messages, and to decide whom to pick out of the mass for a chat. Additional problems are fee-based services with low chances to meet someone, and profiles with no significance. As well as the question what to write in the first message to get an answer and to start a conversation.

The leisure portal http://www.wogoal.com wants to change that. Wogoal stands for "WOn't GO ALone" and offers a free and unlimited service for people who want to find a partner, new friends, someone to talk to from around the world, or a native speaker for learning and practicing a foreign language. The main idea is not to search for profiles, though it's also possible, but rather to post and browse specific activity offers to make it much easier finding people with the same interests and preferences. Because in our point of view, common hobbies and preferencies are the best basics for a good and fulfilling friendship or relationship. That's why the main focus at wogoal.com is not on age, height, weight, skin, eye or hair colour, but the activities which people are interested in, and for those they need someone on their side.

In the course of the development of our online platform we wanted to know in which countries men have the best chances to meet someone from the other gender online. So we signed up with one and the same profile to online dating sites in 60 countries of the world, and tried our luck to get in touch with local women. Criterias which flowed into the results of the study were: if the contacted woman viewed our profile, if she replied, if she replied the second and the third time, and if it was possible to exchange more than 4 messages, to know her better. Logical conclusion: the more women of a country who were ready to exchange more than 4 messages with us, the better chances for men to meet someone in that country online, become friends, or even more. Every country had the same amount of contact trials.

The men's best countries in the world for online dating are Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria, Ghana and the Philippines - three African and two Asian countries. The best European country was Ukraine with the 8th place. Brazil with its 25th place turned out to be the most attractive in America. Clearly, the most difficult country a man can choose for online dating is Ireland. Only 6 percent replied to a message. And those were mostly migrants who just moved to Ireland. The chance to meet a native Irish lady through an online dating website was almost zero.

The full result of the study can be seen at: http://bit.ly/ondastwo

