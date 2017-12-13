Nordic Guarantee Scoop Top Team Award 2017 from Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Executives at Swedish insurance company Nordic Guarantee were celebrating this week after clinching the title of 'Business Transformation Management Team 2017 - Western Europe' in the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards.

The award was in the magazine's Global Corporate Excellence section which values company attributes such as innovation and ethics, together with outstanding success, within the international business and finance communities.

Johan Brinkenberg, CEO of Nordic Guarantee, was delighted to receive the award which he said he was picking up on behalf of his enthusiastic staff since the transformation was a real team effort.

"Our business transformation meant looking at our then current corporate culture and rethinking how we communicated amongst ourselves so that every staff member could work better as a team, and in a far more harmonious fashion. Our reward was not just a happier and more rewarding working environment for everyone, but also long-term and sustainable success in business," he said.

Offering his congratulations on winning the Award, a spokesman for BWM added: "Nordic Guarantee impressed the judging panel immediately with their willingness to radically change their culture. Their vision and, of course, their success were also impressive. A worthy winner indeed."

Executives at Nordic Guarantee believe improving their corporate culture worked much more successfully for their bottom line than trying to increase their sales or even attract more clients. Brinkenberg said he thought about how he wanted the company to be perceived, then attempted to build a working culture to reflect that vision.

Building effective relationships between all members of staff was the key, said Brinkenberg. This meant encouraging C-level staff to leave their desks and go and speak to employees on the shop floor to find out what problems they were having, and the converse ie what was working well.

"I'm a firm believer in the saying 'Culture eats strategy for breakfast.' In other words a business strategy will always fail if the culture isn't there to back it up," Brinkenberg added.

Providing incentives such as team-based rewards, together with regular team feedback so that individuals within a team get to know what each other's strengths and weaknesses are is also incredibly valuable when it comes to creating harmonious working relationships and a positive work culture, according to Brinkenberg.

To find out more about Nordic Guarantee, their corporate culture and the insurance bonds they offer, see the website www.nordicguarantee.com.

An article on the company can also be found on BWM website https://www.bwmonline.com/2017/12/03/transforming-corporate-culture/



