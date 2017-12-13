Interview: Following the announcement earlier this month that Swiss production equipment supplier Meyer Burger has increased the power output of its HJT SmartWire module to 335W, pv magazine caught up with company CTO Gunter Erfurt to understand more about the process, as well as the company's longer-term tech roadmap.

pv magazine: Meyer Burger has recently achieved 335 Watts (W) power output on a module deploying its heterojunction (HJT) cell and SmartWire (SWCT) interconnection technologies. What is the significance of the milestone? Gunter Erfurt: This is a very important milestone for Meyer Burger for many reasons. It is an outstanding result having achieved 335 W power on a 60-cell glass-white backsheet module. Moreover, it is important because we were using standard M2 n-type wafers that are readily available in the market. Sometimes champion modules that are promoted in the market contain many elements which will seldom make it into mass manufacturing or do not contribute to increased energy yields under standard conditions. At Meyer Burger, we want to demonstrate solutions capable for mass manufacturing. The result we published with best efficiency of 24.02% on the cell side has been confirmed by Fraunhofer ISE, who carefully reviewed our IV measurements and the calibration behind the technique. We also took the module, which we flashed in Thun at 335 W to TÜV Rheinland and they too confirmed the measurement.

Do you hold the view that high efficiency technological advances are the best way to continue driving down solar costs? We strongly believe that providing production solutions for highly efficient solar cells has a major impact on driving down solar energy costs. The supply chain element in manufacturing is the other important factor. With higher cell efficiencies, manufacturers drive down the specific wafer costs per watt peak, and of course the cost per module. The other important characteristic of HJT is the energy yield, which enables superior LCOE. Data that we have continuously harvested from global site installations for more than a year show that the HJT modules not only exhibit these very high efficiencies and powers, but also a much better energy yield compared to any other module technology. This reduces LCOE and also increases the value proposition of HJT for EPC and utility companies.

We now have live, long term data from HJT installations globally, and the message and feedback received from third parties is that compared to a standard monofacial reference, our modules exhibit up to 30% more energy yield and up to 15% more energy yield than PERT and PERC bifacial modules at the same power installed respectively. This is what we expected from our simulations, and now we have the proof.

Apart from the 335 W module, we see that with our HELiA product line for HJT solar cells combined with SWCT for module connection, we can enable our customers to operate cell and module manufacturing at 320 W average module power. This is a major achievement because HJT modules and solar cells manufactured on Meyer Burger machinery enable those customers and manufacturers to produce high power at the same low cost structure as current PERC modules, but you get 20 W more on average. When you review all products currently available, you find that the average PERC power is around 300 W in the industry today.

This additional 20 W of power makes a big difference if we compare today's HJT status with today's PERC status. To take PERC to the same power level is definitely possible, but it won't happen tomorrow and it will add process complexity and eventually require additional upgrades on existing lines. In our opinion, for any new installations, HJT is becoming the focus because the power is already there, and the production process itself is very slim, with only six process steps required and continuous improvement possible.

The gap between today's 300 W average for PERC and 320 W for Meyer Burger's HJT/SWCT module will remain - we are convinced of this. The technology roadmap for continued improvement is already in place, and has been worked on by Meyer Burger together with customers who have already installed lines.

How long will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...