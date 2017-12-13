InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong Recorded Repeated Wins of World's Leading Luxury Business Hotel

HONG KONG, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong has again triumphed at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2017 held in Vietnam, garnering the biggest recognition as World's Leading Luxury Business Hotel.

Mr. Alexander O. Wassermann, General Manager of InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong, said: "It gives us tremendous pleasure to have been recognized with such a significant award for two consecutive years. This is truly a testament to our commitment to providing guests with memorable and exceptional experiences. We have recently completed a US$43 million renovation project and unveiled a rejuvenating look of 572 refurbished guestrooms. We will be entering into a partnership with award-acclaimed UK celebrity chef Theo Randall and introducing a new and exciting dining concept into the Hong Kong restaurant scene. This demonstrates our vision to delivering excellence to our guests by constantly innovating our services to meet and even exceed guest expectations now and in the years to come."

"We are elated that our 36-year establishment has again received this invaluable recognition, being recognized as a leader amongst luxury business hotels worldwide. The award is a great affirmation of the collective efforts of my team to consistently deliver authentic hospitality, which I am very proud of." Ms. Paddy Lui, Managing Director of Stanford Hotels International, owning company of InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong added.

The WTA was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry and is now in its 24th year. Heralded as the "travel industry's equivalent to the Oscar's", the awards are decided based on votes by the public and travel professionals worldwide.

About InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong

Nestled in the heart of the shopping, business and entertainment district of Tsimshatsui East, InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong provides easy accessibility within the city and entry into China. Boasting 572 guestrooms that offer spectacular city or stunning Victoria Harbour views, the hotel provides four world-class dining venues, from famed Cantonese cuisine at Hoi King Heen, passionately-prepared Italian cuisine at Mistral, to contemporary international buffet at Cafe on M and Tiffany's New York Bar with one of the largest whisky selections in town. It also equips with an outdoor heated pool, 24-hour fitness centre and state-of-the-art meeting facilities.

www.hongkong.intercontinental.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617911/InterContinental_Wassermann_Cooke.jpg