Profits at Dixons Carphone crumpled in the first half as UK mobile phone customers held onto their handsets longer, though the retailer pledged to restructure this arm of the business and intends to maintain its interim dividend. Group headline profit before tax of £61m was down 60% on the £154m last year, mostly due to an expected one-off £58m accounting change, but with efforts to drive mobile sales and retain market share hitting profitability. The analyst consensus forecast was for £63m. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...