Manufacturing and engineering group Senior has won a five-year contract with Spirit AeroSystems through its subsidiary Senior Aerospace UPECA. The contract, for which no financial details were disclosed, will begin in 2019 and is to provide machine details and subassemblies on Boeing commercial aerospace programmes. Senior said its capabilities in Malaysia provided the best overall value proposition to Spirit AeroSystems on a package of medium to complex machined parts and subassemblies. Joe ...

