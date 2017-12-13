British American Tobacco is continuing to perform well with trading in line with expectations, it said in its pre-close trading update for the second half of the year on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 cigarette giant said it remained confident of another year of good earnings growth at constant currency, with continued market share growth, driven by its 'global drive brands'. It said second half organic operating profit growth would reflect the benefit from the phasing of volume shipments, offset by a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...