

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's automotive giant Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) and electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) announced Wednesday an agreement to begin studying the feasibility of a joint automotive prismatic battery business. With the move, the companies aim to advance prismatic battery technology for automotive use.



The companies said the agreement would help find solutions to pressing societal issues such as global warming, air pollution, the depletion of natural resources and energy security. The deal is intended to address growing demand and expectations for electrified vehicles.



In order to realize these objectives, Toyota and Panasonic target further advancements in automotive batteries, which are crucial technologies in electrified vehicles.



Toyota, which has launched the Prius, the world's first mass production hybrid vehicle or HV in 1997, and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle or FCV in 2014, is working on the development of a full range of environmentally friendly vehicles. These include HVs, plug-in hybrid vehicles or PHVs, FCVs, and electric vehicles or EVs.



Meanwhile, Panasonic has positioned automotive lithium-ion batteries as one of its key businesses, and its automotive batteries are used by many automakers worldwide. The company is making efforts to further enhance the safety and capacity of its automotive prismatic batteries, making use of its accumulated technological knowledge in the battery business.



Both companies will consider details of the collaboration with the aim of achieving the best automotive prismatic battery in the industry and, ultimately, contributing to the popularization of Toyota's and other automakers' electrified vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX