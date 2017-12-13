Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank Group announces the closure of the deal to sell VS Bank PJSC (Ukraine) 13-Dec-2017 / 09:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank Group announces the closure of the deal to sell VS Bank PJSC (Ukraine) December 13, 2017, Moscow - Sberbank Europe AG, a subsidiary of the Sberbank Group, has completed the transaction to sell its stake of 99.9230% in PJSC «VS Bank» (Ukraine) to TAS Group. Completion of the transaction was approved by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, as well as the European Central Bank and the National Bank of Ukraine. Sberbank is carrying out this transaction as part of its strategy to exit the Ukrainian banking sector. The deal will not have a significant impact on the financial indicators of Sberbank Group. Herbert Smith Freehills CIS LLP acted as Sberbank's legal advisor for the transaction. About PJSC «VS Bank» (Ukraine) PJSC «VS Bank» (Ukraine) is a profitable bank that is highly capitalized. The bank is highly liquid, and has more than necessary funds to meet obligations toward its private and corporate clients. VS Bank has 422 employees and operates 35 branches. It has total assets worth EUR 121 million as of September 30, 2017. About TAS Group Founded in 1998, TAS Group is one of the largest financial and industrial groups in Ukraine. The Group operates in the financial and industrial sectors, agriculture, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and venture projects. The Group's financial sector presence includes TASCOMBANK JSC, UNIVERSAL BANK PJSC, Financial Company Centre for Financial Solutions (CreditMarket brand), leaders of the Ukrainian insurance market - IG TAS and IC TAS, Financial Company European Debt Recovery Agency, Processing Centre TAS Link, and Leasing Company ULF Finance. The founder and key shareholder of TAS Group is Serhiy Tihipko. Website: www.tas.ua [1]. # # # Sberbank Alexander Baziyan Press office Tel. +7(495) 957 5721 media@sberbank.ru Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the Bank's authorized capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 145 million customers in 21 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with almost 15,000 branches, and its international operations include UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, Turkey and other countries. The Bank holds the general banking license No.1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [2] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [3].

December 13, 2017 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)