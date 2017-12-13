Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: NOTICE OF 2017 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS 13-Dec-2017 / 09:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG (the "Company") announces that its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2017 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do. It can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors. Dated: 13 December 2017 ISIN: DE000TUAG000, DE000TUAG281, DE000TUAG299 Category Code: CIR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 Sequence No.: 5010 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638501 13-Dec-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2017 03:50 ET (08:50 GMT)