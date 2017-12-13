Nordea Bank AB (publ) has issued below certificates on 9 February 2015 all having OMXC20 Cap as underlying Index. Underlying Index for the certificates changes to OMXC25 with effect as of 14 December 2017. ISIN-code remain unchanged. Last trading day for the certificates with OMXC20 Cap as underlying Index will be 13 December 2017.





Certificat (previous name) Certificat (new name) ISIN kode --------------------------------------------------------------- BEAR OMXC20 2ND1 BEAR OMXC25 2ND1 DK0060614279 --------------------------------------------------------------- BEAR OMXC20 ND1 BEAR OMXC25 ND1 DK0060612497 --------------------------------------------------------------- BULL OMXC20 2ND1 BULL OMXC25 2ND1 DK0060612570 --------------------------------------------------------------- BULL OMXC20 ND1 BULL OMXC25 ND1 DK0060610954 ---------------------------------------------------------------





Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.