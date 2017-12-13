

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK, HIK.L) announced that its US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp., has launched Dihydroergotamine Mesylate Injection, USP, 1mg/mL. The Mesylate Injection, USP is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura and the acute treatment of cluster headache episodes.



The company noted that, according to IMS Health, US sales of Dihydroergotamine Mesylate Injection, USP were approximately $34.8 million in the 12 months ending October 2017.



