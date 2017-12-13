

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's central bank retained its key interest rate again, as widely expected, on Wednesday.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Iceland decided to hold the seven-day term deposits rate at 4.25 percent. The bank had lowered the rate by a quarter point in October.



The committee noted that the growth outlook for 2017 as a whole was stronger than expected in November.



Export growth continued to ease, while domestic demand grew faster than earlier estimate, owing in part to more fiscal slack in 2017 than was previously expected.



Inflation expectations remained well in line with the target, and the Bank's real rate has been largely unchanged in recent months, the bank added.



The outlook is for continued strong demand pressures in the domestic economy.



'This calls for a tight monetary stance, and if fiscal policy in 2018 proves more accommodative than was assumed in November, it will require a tighter monetary stance than would otherwise be needed,' the bank said.



