Rapid growth highlights Angel Oak's leadership in mortgage credit

Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC ("Angel Oak Capital"), a U.S.-based investment management firm, is pleased to announce that its MontLake Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund (the "Fund") celebrated its two-year anniversary on December 4, 2017. Since inception, the fund has grown to over $650 million USD in AUM while returning an impressive annualized return of 8.17 percent.

Following on the strong demand for its U.S.-based investment offerings, Angel Oak Capital, which manages $7.9 billion USD in AUM as of Nov. 30, 2017, recognized the opportunity to bring the same value to the European UCITS marketplace. In December 2015, the firm launched its UCITS strategy to mirror its U.S.-based flagship mutual fund, thus giving European investors access to the U.S. structured credit market with a current focus on non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

"Our track record and reputation as leaders in the U.S. mortgage credit market have translated well with European investors. Crossing $650 million in AUM in just two years highlights our capabilities in the non-agency RMBS investment space," stated Sreeni Prabhu, the firm's Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer. "With interest rates and yields relatively low in Europe, our unique investment solutions appeal to many European institutional investors, wealth managers and family offices looking for diversification from traditional fixed-income investments. We are pleased with the Fund's performance since inception and expect to see continued growth."

The Angel Oak portfolio management team has the flexibility to invest across most fixed income sectors without constraints, based on their assessment of the best relative value opportunities in the fixed income marketplace. Currently, the Fund's portfolio allocation includes non-agency RMBS, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and other asset-backed securities. The Fund also has approximately 85 percent floating rate exposure, so it is positioned to do well relative to other strategies with duration exposure in a rising rate environment.

The Fund is available in several currencies providing a wide base of access for investors interested in the product. For more information on the Fund, please contact investor relations at 888-685-2915 or visit www.angeloakcapital.com.

About Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed income investment solutions for its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured and corporate credit.

As of November 30, 2017, Angel Oak Capital had approximately $7.9 billion USD in assets under management across its mutual funds, private funds and separately managed accounts.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, prices of investments and the income from them may fall as well as rise. Investments in equities are subject to market risk and, potentially, to exchange risk. The Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund (the "Fund") may use higher leverage and financial derivative instruments as part of the investment process. The distribution of this report does not constitute an offer or solicitation. Any investment in the Fund should be based on the full details contained in the Fund's Supplement Prospectus and Key Investor Information Documents which together with the MontLake UCITS Platform Prospectus may be downloaded from the MontLake website (www.montlakeucits.com). Information given in this document has been obtained from, or based upon, sources believed by us to be reliable and accurate although neither ML Capital nor Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC accepts liability for the accuracy of the contents. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC is authorized and regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. ML Capital does not offer investment advice or make recommendations regarding investments. The Investment Manager of the MontLake UCITS Platform ICAV is ML Capital Asset Management Ltd, a company regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. MontLake UCITS Platform ICAV is registered and regulated in Ireland as an open ended investment company with variable share capital and segregated liability between subfunds. This notice shall not be construed as an offer of sale in the Fund. This notice shall not be construed as an offer of sale in any other fund managed or advised by Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC. The state of origin of the Fund is the Republic of Ireland. This document may only be distributed in or from Switzerland to qualified investors within the meaning Art. 10 Para. 3, 3bis and 3ter CISA. The Representative in Switzerland is ACOLIN Fund Services AG, Stadelhoferstrasse 18, CH-8001 Zurich, whilst the Paying Agent is NPB Neue Privat Bank AG, Limmatquai 1/am Bellevue, P.O.Box, CH-8022 Zurich. The basic documents of the Fund as well as the annual report may be obtained free of charge at the registered office of the Swiss Representative.

© 2017 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC.

Gregory FCA for Angel Oak Capital Advisors

Alex Nye, +1 610-228-2287

alexn@gregoryfca.com

Angel Oak Capital Advisors

Randy Chrisman, +1 404-953-4969

Marketing Director

randy.chrisman@angeloakcapital.com

