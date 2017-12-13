At the request of Botnia Exploration Holding AB, 556779-9969, Botnia Exploration Holding AB's shares will be traded on First North as from December 18, 2017.



Short name: BOTX --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 23,153,211 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010494708 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 147133 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556779-9969 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name --------------------- 1000 Basic materials --------------------- 1700 Basic resources ---------------------



