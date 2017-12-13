Re-Source Platform, which is administered by SolarPower Europe and WindEurope, sees more than 50 multinational corporations including Facebook, Google and Amazon sign letter to European Energy Ministers calling for removal of regulatory barriers on corporate renewable PPAs.

More than 50 leading European and multinational corporations today co-signed a letter drafted by the Re-Source Platform - which is organized by SolarPower Europe, WindEurope, RE100 and WBCSD - that urges European Energy Ministers to unlock the potential of corporate renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Europe.

European companies including Ikea, Marks & Spencer, Unilever and Philips were joined by multinationals such as Google, Facebook, DuPont and Amazon in calling for the post 2020 Renewable Energy Directive to remove current regulatory barriers that have served to limit the impact of corporate renewable PPAs in the continent.

The EU Energy Council meets between December 18 and 19 to plan the EU's ...

