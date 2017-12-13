London stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday as investors kept their powder dry ahead of UK jobs data and a widely expected rate hike from the US Federal Reserve. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,503.60, while the pound was steady against the dollar and the euro at 1.3315 and 1.1339, respectively. The Office for National Statistics will reveal the ILO unemployment rate, average earnings and claimant count at 0930 GMT. The average earnings index is expected to see its best ...

