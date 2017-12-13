Aldermore has recruited Pat Butler to be its next chairman after the bank's acquisition by South Africa's FirstRand is completed. Butler, a former McKinsey & Co consultant, will join on 1 January as a non-executive director and chairman designate. He will replace Danuta Gray, currently interim chairman, when FirstRand takes control of the specialist business bank. Aldermore recommended FirstRand's bid to shareholders in November, eight years after the bank was launched to compete for small ...

