AIM-listed online estate agency Purplebricks reported a surge in first-half revenue on Wednesday and upped its revenue guidance, although its operating losses widened. In the six months to the end of October, group revenue rose to £46.8m from £18.7m the year before. UK revenue increased to £39.9m from £18.3m, while revenue in Australia rose from £400,000 to £6.8m. After formally launching its US business in Los Angeles in September, the group generated £100,000 of revenue there. ...

