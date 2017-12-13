Shares in Safestyle tumbled after the windows and doors retailer warned on Wednesday that underlying pre-tax profit for 2017 will be below current market expectations as conditions are expected to continue to be challenging. The company said that since its interim results in September, in which it highlighted a continuing deterioration in the market, demand has weakened further. In the three months to 30 November, sales have declined 0.3% in value and 6.8% by volume compared to the same period ...

