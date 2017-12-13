Serco shares made strong gains after the outsourcing group predicted annual profit at the top of guidance with strong growth to follow. Underlying trading profit for 2017 will be at the high end of earlier guidance of £65m to £70m with second half profit up about 10% from a year earlier, Serco said in a trading update. Profit margins will be better than expected and net debt at the end of December will be near the bottom of earlier guidance for £150m to £200m. Rupert Soames, Serco's chief ...

