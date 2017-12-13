

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The German market is quite subdued Wednesday morning, with investors treading cautiously ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Investors are also looking ahead to the outcome of the meetings of the European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England, due on Thursday.



The market is also reacting to data showing Germany's consumer price inflation to have risen in November 2017.



The benchmark DAX is down 21.02 points or 0.16 per cent at 13,162.53, after edging up to 13,188.07 in early trades.



Shares of E.ON, BASF, Siemens, Deutsche Telecom, SAP, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and RWE are lower by 0.5 - 1.2 per cent.



Among the notable gainers, Thyssenkrupp is up 1.7 per cent, while Deutsche Lufthansa and ProSiebenSat are both adding nearly 1 per cent. Fresenius Medical Care, Continental, Daimler, Deutsche Post and Bayerische Motoen Werke are gaining 0.5 to 0.8 per cent.



On the economic front, Germany's consumer price inflation increased 1.8 per cent year-on-year in November, after rising 1.6 per cent in October.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI climbed 0.3 per cent in November after staying flat. Destatis said energy prices grew 3.7 per cent year-on-year in November. Excluding energy, inflation was 1.7 per cent.



In a separate report, Destatis said that wholesale price inflation increased to 3.3 per cent in November from 3 per cent in October. Month-on-month, wholesale prices gained 0.5 per cent.



