

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat publishes euro area industrial production for October. Economists forecast industrial output to remain flat on month after falling 0.6 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the pound and the yen, it held steady against the greenback. Against the franc, the currency rose.



The euro was worth 1.1747 against the greenback, 133.22 against the yen, 1.1650 against the franc and 0.8800 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



