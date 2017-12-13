

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in more than four-and-a-half years in November, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic said Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 1.7 percent increase in October.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the highest since March 2013. when prices had risen the same 1.9 percent.



Core inflation accelerated to 2.8 percent in November from 2.5 percent in the preceding month.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.9 percent annually in November and transport costs went up by 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a steady rate of 0.3 percent in November.



