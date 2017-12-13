US Defense Geospatial Applications Market Report 2017: Market Forecast 2017 to 2022 with 2016 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Defense Geospatial Applications Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research focuses on geospatial applications related to the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) including Air Force, Army, Navy, Joint Defense, and DHS analysis (e.g., spending by program and category).

The defense geospatial applications market is defined here as tools and products that contribute to the art of analysis, including imagery, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) data, terrain data, mapping software, integration tools, and any other geo-referenced data that contribute to analysis. This research effort includes spending associated directly with the applications used to process, exploit, and disseminate (PED) geospatial products and services. Some overlap of spending on computer hardware, sensors, or collection platforms may be found but is considered relevant to the US defense geospatial applications market.

Research Parameters:

The market forecast period is 2017 to 2022 using a base year of 2016.

A large portion of defense geospatial applications utilize data from the US Global Positioning System (GPS) which can be considered a key enabler of the geospatial applications market. However, for the purpose of this research GPS market data (e.g., spending on satellites, ground control stations, and user equipment) will be excluded.

Market share within this research is based on the government contracts awarded to companies for any product or service associated with defense geospatial applications. Given the fact that most government contracts are awarded on a multi-year basis, actual company revenue attributed to defense geospatial applications cannot be fully determined.

Estimated spending and future year forecasts (2017-2022) are based on the most recent (2018) DoD and DHS budget request. All years referenced within this effort are based on US fiscal years and not conventional calendar years.

This research is limited to the unclassified information available and therefore does not offer a complete depiction of the defense geospatial applications market. Frost & Sullivan estimates that the enclosed research addresses 25 to 30% of the actual market and the rest falls within the Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT) realm, which is not accessible for this effort.

Questions this Study will Answer:

Is the defense geospatial applications market on the rise, and if so for how long and at what rate?

Who are some of the existing competitors and how do they stack up within the defense geospatial applications market space?

Which defense agencies are utilizing geospatial applications and what is their current and future estimated spending in the market?

What are some of the influences driving or restraining demand for geospatial applications?

Do any growth opportunities exist that could propel interested parties to enter the defense geospatial applications market or create an opening for existing competitors to capitalize on?

Which defense programs utilize geospatial applications?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Drivers And Restraints - Total Defense Geospatial Applications Market



4. Forecasts And Trends - Total Defense Geospatial Applications Market



5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis - Total Defense Geospatial Applications Market



6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



7. Air Force Geospatial Applications Market Analysis



8. Army Geospatial Applications Market Analysis



9. Dhs Geospatial Applications Market Analysis



10. Joint Defense Geospatial Applications Market Analysis



11. Navy Geospatial Applications Market Analysis



12. The Last Word



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/89fmfv/us_defense?w=5

