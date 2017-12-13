Global Nonstick Cookware Market to Witness Spurring Opportunities as Companies Use Newer and Safer Coating Materials - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Theglobal non-stick cookware marketwitnesses moderate competition. However, in response to the rising demand worldwide, the competition prevailing in the market is likely to intensify further in the coming years, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. Besides innovating designs and directing efforts to offer more durable products, the market players are experimenting with diverse strategies to emerge at the market's fore. In an effort to strengthen their hold, several companies have forged strategic alliances with their peers. For instance, in November 2016 GMM Group was acquired by Showa Denko K.K. The former is one of the key suppliers of non-stick coating chemicals primarily in India and China. Through this acquisition, doors to capitalize on opportunities existing in these nations got open for Showa Denko K.K. In the coming years, the market will witness more strategic collaborations, which will have considerable influence on its prevailing trends.

According to TMR, the global nonstick cookware market is likely to reach US$23.03 bn by the end of 2025. Between 2017 and 2025, the market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1%. Based on material used, the market is likely to witness increasing demand for Teflon coated nonstick cookware. Regionally, Europe held dominance in the global nonstick cookware market, trailed by Asia pacific.

Demand for Faster and More Convenient Methods of Cooking to Boost Market

While the household sector remains a leading user of nonstick cookware, the market is witnessing a gradual rise in demand in the commercial segment. Growth experienced by the market is thus primarily influenced by the rising demand for fast and more convenient methods of cooking. Besides this, the rising focus on safety and the expanding demography of novel customer base will augur well for the market in the coming years. As the demand for nonstick cookware rises, the market players are looking to woo customers by offering more innovative designs and promise of improved quality. Furthermore, TMR foresees a spike in the demand for Teflon and ceramic coated nonstick cookware in the coming years, which is expected to enable the market gain momentum.

With key players focusing on the manufacture of safer and easier to use products, the market is likely to witness application of advanced technologies. Besides this, several companies are already engaged in developing newer coating materials to ensure better durability of products without compromising on their design or quality. Furthermore, these materials are touted as more eco-friendly alternatives to popular coating materials. Since world today is more inclined toward organic and eco-friendly consumer goods, such strategies adopted by the players are bound to have a positive impact on the overall nonstick cookware market.

Concerns Regarding Use of Certain Materials Pose Threat

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies will pave way for the market's expansion therein. The demand for nonstick cookware is also expected to rise in response to the changing lifestyle choices and increasing willingness of consumers to spend on newer variants of consumer goods. While nonstick cookware have been around for a long time, the safety quotient it offers continues to be debatable. Usage of certain coatings such as Fluoropolymershas raised concerns worldwide. Despite having a really high melting point, when heated above 350 Cthe materials begins to degrade and releases fine particles and other gaseous compounds, which may trigger polymer fume fever in one. Such cases although unlikely to happen in large scale, rising awareness regarding the same pose threat to the market's future. Moreover, a large section of consumers are inclining toward more indigenous yet healthier alternatives such as aluminum, stainless steel, and glass ware, which may hinder the market's trajectory to an extent.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled "Nonstick Cookware Market (Material - Teflon coated, Anodized Aluminum coated, Ceramic Coating, and Enameled Iron Coated) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

The report segments the global nonstick cookware market as:

By Material

Teflon Coated

Anodized Aluminum Coated

Enameled Iron Coated

Ceramic Coating

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA

and (MEA) South America Brazil Rest of South America



