Global Pneumatic Valves and Actuators Market to 2022: Rising Investments in Asia-Pacific, Increased Focus on Energy Efficiency, and Increased Penetration of IIoT are Set to Drive Market Growth

The "Global Pneumatic Valves and Actuators Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This research service analyzes the global pneumatic valves and actuators market in detail from 2013 to 2022, where the base year of the study is 2016.

This study examines the various product segments, end-user industries, and market shares, and offers a competitive analysis of the global market participants, individually for pneumatic valves and pneumatic actuators. Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (ROW).

This study examines the key growth drivers, restraints, product segments, and end-user industries in each region, and provides forecasts by end-user industry, product segments, and individual regions. In addition, this study also highlights future growth opportunities, and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by the market participants, in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities. This research service also includes a CEO's 360 degree perspective.

In this research service, analysts examine the following product segments:

Pneumatic Valves, based on:

Operator Type: Direct solenoid, solenoid pilot, air pilot, and manual/mechanical valves

Mounting Configuration: In-line, sub-base, manifolds, and fieldbus

Port Size: Small, medium, and large

Ways/Positions: 2W/2P, 3W/2P, 4W/2P, and 4W/3P

Pneumatic Actuators:

National Fluid Power Association (NFPA) Actuators

Non-repairable Actuators

Compact Actuators

International Standards Organization (ISO) / Verband Deutscher Machinen-und Anlagenbau (VDMA) Actuators

Rodless Actuators

Rotary Actuators

Slide Actuators

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Drivers And Restraints-Total Pneumatic Valves And Actuators Market



4. Forecasts And Trends-Total Pneumatic Valves Market



5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total Pneumatic Valves Market



6. Forecasts And Trends-Total Pneumatic Actuators Market



7. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total Pneumatic Actuators Market



8. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



9. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on The Pneumatic Valves And Actuators Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c7xs9z/global_pneumatic?w=5





