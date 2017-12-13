

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK jobless rate remained at the lowest level since 1975, in three months to October, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The ILO jobless rate came in at 4.3 percent in three months to October, the same as in three months to September and in line with expectations. This was the lowest sine 1975.



The number of unemployed decreased by 182,000 from previous year to 1.43 million.



At the same time, the employment rate came in at 75.1 percent, higher than the 74.4 percent a year ago.



On a yearly basis, average weekly earnings for employees increased by 2.5 percent including bonuses and by 2.3 percent excluding bonuses.



The claimant count rate held steady at 2.3 percent in November. The number of people claiming jobseeker's allowances increased by 5,900 from October.



