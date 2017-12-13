Early Equity Plc - Equity Subscription

13 December 2017

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity' or "the Company')

Equity Subscription

Early Equity is pleased to announce that the Company has raised GBP115,000 by way of a subscription for 19,166,667 new ordinary shares of 0.1p at a price of 0.6p per share (the "Subscription'). The new funds raised will be used as working capital.

The Company has also granted Alexander David Securities warrants to subscribe a number of shares at the issue price with an amount equal to 5 per cent of the value of the placing shares of £15,000.

Following the issue of the shares above, Early Equity has a total of 794,387,002 ordinary shares of 0.1p in issue carrying voting rights. As a result the Company is aware of the following interests in the share capital of the Company:

Shareholders may use the above figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Early Equity under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The 19,166,667 new ordinary shares will be admitted to trading on NEX Exchange Growth Market today, 13 December 2017.

The directors of Early Equity Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.



For further information please contact:

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 7830 182501