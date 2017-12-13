

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production increased unexpectedly in October, after falling in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, reversing September's 0.5 percent fall, which was revised from a 0.6 percent decline reported earlier.



Meanwhile, economists had expected production to remain flat during October.



Among components, production of non-durable consumer goods advanced 0.5 percent and energy output edged up by 0.1 percent. At the same time, durable consumer goods output registered a decline of 1.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial output growth accelerated to 3.7 percent in October from 3.4 percent in the prior month, revised up from 3.3 percent. The growth was forecast to slow to 3.2 percent.



In the EU28, industrial production grew 0.3 percent monthly and by 4.2 percent annually in October.



