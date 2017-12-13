Global $1.24 Billion Runtime Application Self-Protection Market Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

It's expected the global runtime application self-protection market size will grow from USD 294.7 Million in 2017 to USD 1,240.1 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.3% during the forecast period.

The constant pressure of managing sensitive applications and data of consumers, along with the need to manage stringent compliances, has led enterprises of all sizes to adopt runtime application self-protection solutions for protecting critical business applications. Moreover, cloud-based deployment is gaining high traction in the market, as it requires less capital investment, helps decrease the operational and maintenance costs, and reduces the management's efforts. Cloud runtime application self-protection solutions are available according to customer's demand, wherein a customer can start or stop any service, at will. Runtime application self-protection solutions help organizations protect their sensitive applications and comply with stringent regulations.

Runtime application self-protection solutions are available for web applications, mobile applications, and others (packaged software, embedded software, and hosted software). The runtime application self-protection for web applications is expected to dominate the runtime application self-protection market and is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017. The runtime application self-protection for mobile applications is expected to play a key role in changing the market landscape and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as global organizations are highly proactive toward protecting their sensitive business applications.

The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a faster rate in the runtime application self-protection market, as it benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and enhanced management capabilities. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) continue to opt for the cloud deployment mode, as it helps them avoid costs pertaining to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Growing Need to Protect Critical Applications and Data in Organizations

Non-Involvement of Security Professionals During Sdlc

Strict Regulatory Compliances to Protect the Sensitive Information

Restraints



Limited Security Budget

Each Application Can Be Protected Individually

Opportunities



Emergence of Cloud Computing and Virtualization

Growing Number of Mobile and Web Application Users Across the Globe

Integrating Runtime Application Self-Protection With Other Security Technologies

Challenges



Lack of Technical Expertise Among the Enterprise Workforce for the Development of Advanced Runtime Application Self-Protection Solutions

