Research Now Announces Data Partnership with Customer Intelligence Platform FullContact

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Research Now, the global leader in digital research data for better insights and decision-making, announces a data partnership with FullContact, the leading customer intelligence platform for 360-degree person, company, and relationship insights. The partnership, which is global, allows social data to be appended to survey data or incorporated into sample selection to spur fresh thinking about potential customers and prospects.

Through the partnership, marketers and researchers are able to enrich and expand consumer views to gain new insights - such as understanding lifecycles based on demographic, social lifestyle, and brand engagement - to optimize marketing strategies.

FullContact confirms social accounts with more than 100 recognized social networks, including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, Myspace, Flickr, YouTube, Foursquare, Klout, Google+, and Quora. The company provides Twitter social engagement data that includes Twitter followers and following, number of tweets, brand category and lifestyle engagement data.

"Social data is a powerful measure of person-to-person influence that can provide new insights to drive strategy," said Darrin Keller, Director of Product Management at Research Now. "Working with a provider like FullContact, Research Now is able to help clients discover what drives consumer preferences and behaviors."

"Research Now continues to be a pioneer in digital research data by finding new ways to leverage the power of survey data," said Mayer Danzig, SVP of Product Management at Research Now. "Integrated social media data with survey data enables our clients to develop richer insights on what drives consumer thinking and behaviors, allowing them to make more informed business decisions."

"We're excited about this relationship with Research Now. We've always felt like social data represents an opportunity to get to know your customers in their world," said Mark Canada, Director of Enterprise Solutions at FullContact, Inc. "Adding this information to what companies know about survey respondents will allow for new insights into consumer profiles. For companies that see the value from these insights on survey respondents and want to extend that to their customer bases, FullContact will be there to support that desire."

About Research Now

Research Now Group, Inc., is the global leader in digital research data for better insights and business decisions. Founded in 1999, the company was a pioneer in originating online data sampling and created the first B2B panel. The company provides world-class research data solutions that enable better decisions and better results for its 3,000 market research, consulting, media, and corporate clients through access to over 11 million deeply-profiled business professionals and consumers in more than 40 countries. Research Now operates globally with locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, and is recognized as the quality, scale, and customer satisfaction leader in the market research industry. For more information, please go to www.researchnow.com.

About FullContact, Inc.

Founded in 2010, FullContact, Inc. offers industry-leading Customer Intelligence APIs which enable companies to unlock the benefits of understanding their customers and prospects holistically. For more information about achieving enrichment with the highest levels of data quality and security, please visit www.fullcontact.com.

