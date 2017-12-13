

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - It's a sluggish start for stocks in the French market on Wednesday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.



Lack of triggers from the home front and caution ahead of monetary policy statements from ECB, Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England too contribute to the lackluster moves in the market.



The benchmark CAC 40 is extending previoius session's losses and is currently down 6.40 points or 0.12 per cent at 5420.88.



Among the top thirty components of the CAC index, 13 stocks are up in positive territory, while the rest are weak.



Peugeot, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Lafarge Holcim, Societe Generale, Accor, Valeo and Carefour are adding 0.4 to 1 per cent.



Schneider Electric, Bouygues, Sanofi, Orange S.A. and Credit Agicole are declining 0.4 to 0.8 per cent.



The CAC had declined on Tuesday with data from the statistical office showing a slowdown in French payroll employment growth in the third quarter weighing on stocks. The report said employment increased 0.2 per cent in the third quarter, but that was down from a 0.4 per cent increase in the preceding quarter.



The payroll employment increased by 49,900 in the private sector, while it decreased by 5,400 in the public sector, the data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX