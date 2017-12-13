Oil and gas company Faroe Petroleum said on Wednesday that production from the Tambar field in Norway has resumed following an accident on the Maersk interceptor drilling rig last week that left one person dead. The Tambar infill and gas lift installation programme has also recommenced and a full investigation into the accident is being carried out by authorities and the Tambar operator AkerBP. Faroe said that with the resumption of all activities at Tambar, its production guidance for the year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...