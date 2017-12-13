Wood Group said the integration of newly acquired Amec Foster Wheeler was progressing ahead of schedule and that total adjusted operating profits for the full year will be between $335m and $355m. In the first update since the completion of the acquisition in early October, the energy services and industrial engineer said the reaction from clients has been positive and it has seen momentum in contract awards and see "good opportunities" to improve revenues. Alongside reported full year earnings ...

