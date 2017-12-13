Markets in Asia finished mostly higher on Wednesday, with the so-called 'THAAD stocks' in Korea surging as the country's president began a four-day trip to China and oil prices creeping higher. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.47% to 22,758.07, as the yen strengthened 0.18% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 113.34. Carmakers and financial stocks were on the front foot, while energy plays fell with Tokyo's technology firms forming a mixed bag. Sharp shares finished up 1.59%, while SoftBank ...

