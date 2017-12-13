The "Europe Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) are electronic components which offer highly integrated, high-performance power management solutions to different end users, namely, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunication networking, and others. PMICs, due to features such as power management, system control, battery management, interface audio functions, and other system specific functions has the ability to offer optimum integration solutions. PMIC manufacturers are now focusing on building technologies which could be used to develop compact and high-performance multifunctional power management ICs, select appropriate line of action, etc. to address the challenge of complexity, which would propel the market growth. Complex integration processes involved in multi-power domain SOCs of PMICs would be the major factor that would restrain the market growth.

The PMICs today are majorly used in voltage regulators, battery management IC, integrated ASSP power management IC, motor control IC, etc. With the integration of PMIC's, it is possible to design high-efficiency solutions which lead to extended battery life and also reduce power dissipation.

Based on the Product Type, the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is segmented into Voltage Regulator, Integrated ASSP, Battery Management ICs, Motor Control IC, and Others. Based on the Vertical, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecom Networking, Industrial, and Others.

Companies Mentioned

Texas Instruments Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Omron Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Power Management Integrated Circuits Market

5. Europe Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Vertical

6. Europe Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

