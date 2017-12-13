

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone employment grew at a steady pace in the third quarter to a record high level, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Employment rose 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, when the increase was the same. Jobs grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter of the year.



On a year-on-year basis, employment grew 1.7 percent in the third quarter following a 1.6 percent gain in the previous three months.



In the EU28, employment rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous three months.



Compared to a year ago, jobs grew 1.8 percent after a 1.7 percent rise in the previous quarter.



Eurostat estimated that 236.3 million persons were employed in the EU28 during the third quarter. Of this, 156.3 million people were in the euro area. Both figures were record highs.



Estonia, Croatia and Malta and Bulgaria recorded the biggest quarterly increases, while decreases were observed in Lithuania and Poland. Employment remained stable in both Romania and the United Kingdom.



