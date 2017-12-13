The "Europe Smart Glass Smart Window Market (2016-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Smart glass and smart window or switchable glass and switchable window are a technology with light transmission properties, which get modified when voltage, light or heat is applied. Generally, the glass changes from a translucent glass to a transparent glass. The smart glass technology when installed in the envelope of buildings has the potential to create climate adaptive building shells, saving heating cost, air-conditioning and lighting. It also saves the cost of installing and maintaining motorized light screens or blinds or curtains. Blackout smart glass has the potential to block about 99.4% of ultraviolet light, and as a result reduces fabric fading.

Suspended Particle Devices (SPD) demand has been increasing rapidly in the Aviation and Automotive Industry. There are over 30 aircraft that use SPD in their operations. On the other hand, SPD are also taking place in automotive industry. Benefits like Rear Windows, automotive sides, sunroofs etc. are gathering interest for the consumers. The product is very useful for aviation and automotive industry. Other companies are also launching the same products with different models and technologies.

Based on the Technology, the Smart Glass Smart Window market is segmented into Active Glasses and Passive Glasses. Active glasses are further divided into Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals, Suspense Particle Device, Electrochromic, and Others (Micro-blinds and Nanocrystals). Passive Glasses is divided into Passive Thermochromic and Passive Photochromic. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Construction, Marine, and Aviation.

Companies Mentioned

Saint Gobain S.A

Smart Glass International

View, Inc.

Research Frontiers Incorporated

Gentex Corporation

Asahi Glass Co.

Pleotint

Hitachi Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Smart Glass Smart Window Market

5. Europe Smart Glass Smart Window Market by Application

6. Europe Smart Glass Smart Window Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

