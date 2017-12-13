

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. stock market is seeing lackluster moves Wednesday morning, with investors now showing any keen interest in building up positions ahead of the outcome of monetary policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.



The Bank of England's monetary policy statement is due on Thursday, and so are the decisions of the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank.



The Bank of England is widely expected to maintain its monetary policy stance tomorrow. The central bank is very likely to stay focused on economic fundamentals, given the current situation where growth continues to be below potential and also seems to be decelerating.



On Tuesday, data released by the government showed that inflation rose an annual 3.1 per cent in November, the highest rate in more than 5- 1/2 years and up from 3 per cent in October.



Currently, the FTSE 100 index is up 1.34 points or 0.02 per cent at 7501.75



Insurance stock Diret Line Insurance Group is gaining 1.5 per cent. Shares of leading sports betting and gaming company Paddy Power Betfair are rising 1.7 per cent. TUI AG, Compass Group, Mediclinic International and Schroders are gaining 0.5 to 0.8 per cent.



Coca-Cola HBC, British American Tobacco, Smiths Group, Shire and Centrica are declining 0.4 - 1.4 per cent.



Dixons Carphone shares are gaining thanks to good half-yearly results.



Serco vaulted nearly 13 per cent after the company said that it expects full-year profits to be close to the upper end of its guidance range. The company also announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy a large part of Carillion?s UK healthcare facilities management business.



