Global Bacteriological Testing Market 2017-2022: Shift From Culture-Based Tests to Rapid Tests for Cost & Time Effectiveness

The bacteriological testing services market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.58 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach 13.98 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the global increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, implementation of stringent food safety regulations in developed economies, and increase in microbial contamination in water reservoirs due to rise in urban & industrial waste.

The bacteriological testing services market, based on bacteria, has been segmented into Coliforms, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Legionella, Listeria, and others. The market for testing for Salmonella dominated in 2016, and is also projected to be fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The severity of infection by this pathogen is generating demand for Salmonella testing in food and water samples, which in turn is driving the market for bacteriological testing.

The bacteriological testing services market, by technology, has been segmented into traditional and rapid. The rapid technology segment dominated the market in 2016, and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR by 2022. This is due to low turnaround time, higher accuracy, sensitivity, and ability to test a wide range of bacteria in comparison to traditional technological methods.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Worldwide Increase in Outbreak of Foodborne Illnesses

Implementation of Stringent Food Safety Regulations in Developed Economies

Shift From Culture-Based Tests to Rapid Tests for Cost & Time Effectiveness

Increasing Microbial Contamination in Water Reservoirs Due to Increased Urban and Industrial Waste

Increased Microbial Contamination in Water Reservoirs Due to Climatic Conditions

Restraints



Lack of Food Control Systems, Technology, Infrastructure, and Resources in Developing Countries

Opportunity



Rapid Industrialization and Trade in Emerging Economies

Challenges



High Cost Associated With Procurement of Rapid Bacteriological Testing Equipment

Time Engaged in Food Trade Encourages Growth of Pathogens

Key bacteriological testing services providing players include the following:

SGS ( Switzerland )

) Eurofins ( Luxembourg )

) Intertek (UK)

Bureau Veritas ( France )

) TV SD ( Germany )

) ALS Limited ( Australia )

Key bacteriological testing equipment providing players include the following:

3M (US)

(US) Thermo Fisher (US)

(US) Merck ( Germany )

) Agilent (US)

Bio-Rad (US)

Romer Labs ( Austria )

