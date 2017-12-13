The problems related to index calculation are still ongoing. As a consequence, the OMXS30 Index values will not be disseminated until further notice.
Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 60 minutes.
For trade and technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
