Global Dengue Vaccine Market 2017-2021 with GlaxoSmithKline, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Sanofi & Takeda Pharmaceuticals Dominating

The "Global Dengue Vaccine Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global dengue vaccine market to grow at a CAGR of 15.05% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Dengue Vaccine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is licensing deals. Companies are increasingly focused on developing novel and effective dengue vaccines. Toward that effort, they are engaging in partnerships and collaborations with other market players. Several licensing deals have taken place in the global dengue vaccine market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rapid growth in disease prevalence. The prevalence of dengue is rising rapidly. The factors contributing to the rise in dengue cases include an increase in population density and global warming. As per the NIH, 3.6 billion people that reside in tropical and subtropical regions are at risk of dengue transmission. Global estimates vary, but nearly 0.05 to 0.2 billion cases of dengue infections are reported annually. In 2011, annual cases of severe dengue were around 0.5 million, and mortality due to dengue was above 20,000 as per the NIH. As per the NIH, in 2012, the upper bound total was 3.97 billion for people at risk of dengue in 128 countries globally.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is regulatory hurdles in vaccine penetration. Vendors are facing difficulty in getting approvals for the launch of vaccines in several dengue-endemic countries due to the nature of dengue serotypes in different countries. The circulation of dengue serotypes fluctuates in dengue-endemic regions. Hence, vaccine efficacy must be exhibited against all four serotypes for which region-specific clinical trials are required to be conducted.
For the inclusion of vaccines in the public immunization program of any country, demographic efficacy and safety data are required, which require additional clinical trials at regional levels at times to comply with the regulatory requirements. This leads to delay in the launch of the product, and ultimately the potential sales get affected negatively.
Market Trends
- Licensing deals
- Growing awareness
- Advances in diagnostic techniques
- Novel approach to eliminate dengue
Key vendors
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Other prominent vendors
- GeneOne Life Sciences
- Medigen Biologics
- Panacea Biotec
- Sun Pharmaceutical
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Pipeline Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Vaccine Type
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vlwz4q/global_dengue?w=5
