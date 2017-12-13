Medical Adhesives Market Worth $17.02 Billion By 2025 | CAGR 9.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalmedical adhesives market is expected to reach USD 17.02 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing use of medical adhesives in dental and medical device & equipment segment is anticipated to strengthen the market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Medical adhesive applications have witnessed significant growth in the past few years and the growth is anticipated to trigger in the forthcoming years. Adhesives are likely to register growth in disposable medical devices market due to improved processing procedures and technology IES. Dental appliances and curing equipment play a significant role in the design and manufacturing of the medical equipment. The rising population and improvements in medical practices are expected to continue to fuel the growth of medical adhesives including catheters, implants, and drug-delivery systems.

The growth in Asia Pacific is likely to outpace the growth in the U.S. and Europe. The region is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast year as a large number of manufacturing companies have shifted to this region. Dental adhesives, used for medicinal and dental apparatus fabrication, accounted for approximately USD 2,241.97 million in 2016.

Among dental applications, medical device & equipment, dental, internal & external medical applications accounted for over 85% demand in 2016. The rapid growth is foreseen for dental end-use applications with fast growth estimated in smaller segments such as tissue bonding application that is correlated with periodontal care. Cyanoacrylate-based medical adhesive is likely to penetrate both internal & external medicinal uses based on the commercialization of innovative grades with improved flexibility and biocompatibility.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Medical Adhesives Market Analysis By Resin Type (Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate, Epoxy, Silicone), By Technology, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-adhesives-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global medical adhesives market was valued at USD 7.59 billion in 2016 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2025 Water-based segment dominated the market in 2016 followed by solvent-based segment

Dental was the largest application segment in 2016 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The segment is expected to register 9.9% CAGR in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment at a predicted CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2025

is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment at a predicted CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2025 Increasing demand from healthcare industry is projected to drive the regional market in Asia Pacific

Some of the major players in the industry include H.B. Fuller; 3M Company; Ashland; The DOW Chemical Company; Bostik Ltd. (An Arkema Company); Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson); Chemence Ltd.; Cohera Medical, Inc.; and Avery Dennison Corporation

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/2-ethylhexanol-2-eh-market



Rosin Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rosin-market



Cellulose Films Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cellulose-films-market



Waterborne Epoxy Resin Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/waterborne-epoxy-resin-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical adhesives market on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Acrylic Adhesive Polyurethane Cyanoacrylate Epoxy Silicone Others

- Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Water-based Solvent-based Hot Melt Others

- Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Dental Medical Device & Equipment Internal Medical Application External Medical Application Others

- Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China Japan India The Middle East & Africa Central & South America

-

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com