Opaque Polymers Market Worth 2.82 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Opaque Polymers Marketby Type (Solid Content 30% and Solid Content 40%), Application (Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, and Detergents), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 1.70 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach 2.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for decorative and architectural paints in the construction industry. Asia Pacific and North America are key regions in the Opaque Polymers Market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 82 market data Tables and34 Figures spread through 118 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Opaque Polymers Market"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/opaque-polymer-market-56356543.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Paints & coatings the largest application for opaque polymers

The paints & coatings application accounted for the largest share of the Opaque Polymers Market in 2016. Opaque polymers are used in various emulsion paint formulations; these polymers enhance the opacity in paints & coatings. The increasing demand for architectural paints & coatings in emerging economies, owing to increased construction output, is projected to drive the growth of the Opaque Polymers Market in paints & coatings application.

Get PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=56356543

Solid content 30% the fastest-growing type of opaque polymers

Solid content 30% is the fastest-growing type of the Opaque Polymers Market. Opaque polymers are extensively used in various paint formulations. These polymers offer a relatively good gloss, improved hiding performance, and increased refractive index. An increased investment made by government and private sectors in the construction industry is one of the most significant factors driving the demand for opaque polymers, globally.

Asia Pacific the largest market for opaque polymers

Asia Pacific is a key market for opaque polymers. The increased demand for opaque polymers from emerging economies such as China and India is projected to drive the growth of the Opaque Polymers Market in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing applicability of opaque polymers in paints & coatings is projected to drive the growth of the Opaque Polymers Market in this region.

Most active players in the Opaque Polymers Market

The Dow Chemical Company (US), Arkema (France), Ashland (US), Interpolymer Corporation (US), Organik Kimya (Turkey), Junneng Chemicals (China), Hankuck Latices (South Korea), Indulor Chemie (Germany), Visen Industries (India), En-Tech Polymer (South Korea), Croda International (UK), and Paras Enterprises (India) are leading players operating in the Opaque Polymers Market.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=56356543

Browse Related Reports

Titanium Dioxide Market by Grade (Rutile, Anatase), Application (Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper, Plastics, Cosmetics, Ink), and Region - Global Forecast To 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/titanium-dioxide-market-225276554.html



Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, High Solids, Powder), Application (Architectural & Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-coating-market-156661838.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets