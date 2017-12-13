

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY.PK) announced that the company and EWE are planning to expand the region's fiber-optic network and to directly connect over a million private households to it, using FTTB/FTTH. Deutsche Telekom and EWE plan to work together in the German states of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bremen, with each of the two partners receiving a 50 percent stake in the planned joint venture.



The ten-year time frame for the network expansion calls for the joint venture to invest up to two billion euros, with a priority on rural areas, and with operations scheduled to begin in mid-2018.



The joint venture plans to create a state-of-the-art infrastructure that will be offered for use to other telecommunications-services providers.



