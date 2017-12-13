

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) reaffirmed its full year 2017 outlook of 3% to 4% sales growth, EPS of $3.75 to $3.95, and free cash flow generation of at least 90% of net income. For 2018, the company expects sales growth in the range of 3% to 6%, EPS of $4.05 to $4.55 per share, and free cash flow generation of at least 90% of net income.



WESCO also announced a new share repurchase authorization to replace the existing authorization expiring at the end of 2017. The company said the new share repurchase authorization of up to $300 million over the next three years demonstrates confidence in its long-term growth outlook.



