------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Series RIKV 18 0615 Settlement Date 12/15/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,910 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.921 4.200 Total Number of Bids Received 11 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,310 Total Number of Successful Bids 5 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 5 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.921 4.200 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.950 4.140 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.921 4.200 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.933 4.175 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.950 4.140 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.775 4.501 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.916 4.210 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 2.26 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------