Global Container Stacking Cranes Market 2017-2021: Hinterland Development Leading to Growth in Demand for Container Stacking Cranes

The global container stacking cranes market to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Container Stacking Cranes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption of automation. A fleet of coordinated automatic container stacking cranes becomes a necessity when the speed is geared up at the quay. The container stacking cranes must be capable of fully supporting the quay operation and deliver good services to landside container transportation. During 2007-2017, many terminals implemented highly-automated container stacking cranes.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased container port traffic. The growth in the global trade is increasing the cargo volumes. In addition, the growth in container throughput, increasing the size of container vessels, and tightening environmental and safety requirements are increasing the pressure on the improvement of terminal operations. The port and terminal industry are going through structural changes that are triggering investments and leading to the growth in terminal capacities. The global container port throughput is expected to grow by around 5% during the forecast period. The fastest growing region is APAC, which is the hub for more than half of the traffic. The average container traffic growth rate of major ports is 4.02%.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high entry barrier. Few big players are already dominating the global container stacking cranes market. These players have a strong customer base across the world. Their strong presence will affect the entry of new players during the forecast period. Container stacking cranes systems have longer life cycle spans of around 11-19 years. Once the system is installed in the terminal, it cannot be replaced until there is a fault in the entire system. Therefore, initial investment and maintenance cost for the container stacking cranes system is high, which restricts the customer to switch or experiment the new player's product.

Market trends

Adoption of automation

Industry consolidation

Hinterland development leading to growth in demand for container stacking cranes

Key vendors

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Gantrex

Kalmar

Konecranes

Liebherr

Terex

Other prominent vendors

Anupam Industries

Baltkran

Mi-Jack Products

Paceco

